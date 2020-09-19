JOHNSON CITY — The Tivy Antlers traveled to Johnson City Thursday night for a final scrimmage against Round Rock McNeil before the Antlers visit Dripping Springs on Sept. 25 for their season opener.
The scrimmage was delayed several hours due to lightning and thunderstorms in the area late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.
Once the varsity teams took the field, each team participated in 10-play sets to test offensive and defensive skills.
The young Antler squad began on defense during an untimed 70-yard set and looked solid forcing a fumble and then deflecting a pass and kept McNeil out of the end zone with only a few short gains during an unsuccessful offensive drive.
Tivy then took the field on offense, picking up nice gains along the way using a fairly balanced attack of rushing the ball and completing short passes, but failing to score.
Tivy then took the field on defense again and McNeil used a complete set of rushing plays that only resulted in short yardage gains before Tivy was able to pick off the quarterback for a nice interception return.
Tivy returned offensively and was able to register three first downs before falling short of the end zone with a penalty to close out the series.
Defensively, Tivy was hitting hard with two significant defensive tackles for a loss until McNeil scored a touchdown on a fluke pass play to close out the series.
Tivy then responded with a 50-yard drive of their own netting solid rushing and passing gains and converting for three first down possessions to score on a touchdown run that just edged across the goal line to even the series.
Tivy again took the field defensively and held McNeil to minimal short yard gains.
Tivy responded again offensively on the next series, but sloppy play resulted in a fumble and several incompletions.
The overall takeaway from the scrimmage provided us with an idea of how well Tivy can play defensively.
The defense played aggressively and forced several turnovers throughout the scrimmage.
On offense, Tivy showed signs of life many times, but had a hard time converting in the red zone and there were several dropped passes.
Despite the young nature of this team, Tivy demonstrated that they can play well on both sides of the ball with the defense really rising to the occasion Thursday night.
Tivy will meet up with Dripping Springs on the road Sept. 25..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.