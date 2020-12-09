Charles F. Lanning, Jr.
December 2020
Charles F. Lanning, Jr. went to our Lord on December 6, 2020, at the age of 87.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. Lanning, Sr.; his mother, Mary Jane Lanning; and his sister, Joan Cardenas.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Deborah Lanning; his nephews, Wm Douglas Wooldridge, Mike Evans-Alderman and John Cardenas; and his niece, Mary Cardenas.
Charlie served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and upon his discharge, attended the University of Texas where he attained a Bachelor Degree in Accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant and used those skills for Western Auto.
As a young man, he was plagued with the disabling disease, Multiple Sclerosis. He kept it at bay for over 50 years with natural remedies and willpower. He refused to let MS define his life. After a short medical leave, he worked as an auditor for the Texas State Comptroller’s Office in Austin, TX. After retirement, he lived out his remaining years in Kerrville.
In accordance with his expressed wish, there will be no service.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.