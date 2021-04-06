The next seven days are not looking promising when it comes to rainfall opportunities.
Light amounts of precipitation are possible, but nothing looks particularly meaningful until next week.
A building ridge of high pressure will bring us hot temperatures this week, and 90s are in the forecast for the first time in 2021.
HUMIDITY BACK IN THE FORECAST
Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible Tuesday morning.
The clouds are expected to burn off between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with skies becoming partly sunny and warm.
Highs will top out in the middle 80s.
Winds look gusty out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with higher gusts possible.
LOW CLOUDS REDEVELOP TUESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds will redevelop during the late night hours across the Hill Country.
Lows temperatures will end up in the lower to middle 60s.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
DRY LINE BRINGS LESS HUMIDITY AND MORE HEAT
Humidity levels are expected to drop off Wednesday after a cloudy start to the day.
Sunny skies develop, with temperatures climbing to between 85 and 90 degrees during the afternoon hours.
Winds are expected to become north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, promoting elevated grassfire dangers.
HOT AND DRY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High temperatures on Thursday and Friday should top out in the lower to middle 90s.
This will bring our first taste of summer weather across the region.
WEAK COLD FRONT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY
A weak cold front will bring a low risk for showers and storms late Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to cool into the 80s for highs over the weekend.
