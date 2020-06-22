Maurine Warren Poth
January 1931 - June 2020
Maurine Warren Poth, 89, passed away from this life on June 18, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
Maurine (Rene to her family) was born in Houston, Texas on January 3, 1931, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin Warren and Maurine Patterson Warren. Rene had 2 sisters: Betty and Patricia, and 3 brothers: Frank, Jim and Rush, whom she loved and cherished throughout her life. She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston and Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
After a whirlwind romance, Maurine married Ralph Poth in Houston, Texas on December 10, 1954, and soon afterwards moved to Lagunillas, Venezuela, where Ralph worked as a Petroleum Engineer for Creole Petroleum Corporation. Maurine immersed herself in the expat life and raising their four children. Together they embraced the Venezuelan culture for over 20 years in various oil camps and in Caracas. They also lived in Tripoli, Libya and London, England, enjoying the unique experiences in each country.
Family was always the most important aspect in Maurine’s life and her volunteer work reflected that. She was a scout leader (Cub and Girl Scouts), Sunday School teacher and school PTA volunteer. She was well known for her pie and cookie baking, love of the color orange and for sending birthday cards to family and friends.
After retirement and a move back to Texas, Maurine continued volunteering, baking, spending time with her family and enjoying local music and theater programs. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.
Maurine was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph James Poth, and son, Darrell James Poth. Survivors include three children: Edie Tannenbaum and husband Marc Tannenbaum of San Antonio; Ryan Poth and wife Amanda Fox of Brisbane, Australia; and Ellen Alvarado and husband Tony Alvarado of Superior, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother, Rush Warren and wife Karin Chambers Warren of League City, Texas, beloved grandchildren Sam Tannenbaum and wife Sarah Kott Tannenbaum, Jacob Tannenbaum, Annabelle Poth, Georgia Poth, Charlotte Poth and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
A memorial service in celebration of Maurine’s life will be held at a later date.
