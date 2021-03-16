The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting free activities for kids during spring break this week.
Events kicked off Monday with Lap Sit Story Time and the Do-It-Yourself Shadow Puppet Theater craft activity for kids.
Events also are scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Two activities are scheduled Tuesday. First up is a special Lego Club event at 2 p.m. The activity will give kids the opportunity to become archaeologists searching for fragile fossils.
The second event on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 5 p.m, is a Teen Program — DIY Pink Lemonade Lip Gloss. Ages 12 to 18 are invited to learn an easy, fun recipe for making their own lip gloss.
Preschool story time is set to begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Starting at 2 p.m., drop by and pick up your Mystery Craft Grab Bag, available while supplies last.
It’s all about the Croods movie series on Thursday. A special craft event kicks things off at 1 p.m., followed by the second film in the Croods movie series at 2 p.m.
All events are free of charge and all take place in the library meeting room. Registration is required, and space is limited.
Social distancing and masks will be required inside the library.
For more information, call the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
