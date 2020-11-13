Maria Galvan
July 1933 - November 2020
Maria Galvan, 87, of Kerrville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Kerrville.
Maria was born in Laredo, Texas to Cleofas and Guadalupe Cuellar on July 3, 1933. She married Rogelio Galvan on November 14, 1954 in Laredo.
Maria went to school in Laredo. Her first job was working at a BB Cleaners in Laredo. She had many jobs but the job she most loved was being a Bilingual aide for the Marion, Indiana School District.
She was preceded in death by husband, Rogelio Galvan; daughter, Juanita Galvan; brother, Cleofas Cuellar; sister, Guadalupe Esquivel; sister, Trinida Martinez; brother, Ernesto Cuellar; brother, Alberto Mendoza Cuellar; and parents, Guadalupe and Cleofas Cuellar.
Survivors include children, Rogelio Galvan (Olga), Sandra Eads (Arnold), Alberto Galvan (Ana), Rosa Perez (Jesus), Norma Havran (Michael), Lisa Martinez (Douglas) and David Galvan; 24 grandchildren; and 60 great-grandchildren.
Maria was a very loving and giving person, especially to her children and grandchildren. She was always there for support and guidance. Maria was a role model in many eyes, being a mother of 8 children and still working to give her children the best that she could. Maria was very dedicated to her Catholic beliefs and her church.
Rosary was held at 1 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Mass was held at 10 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father David Wagner as celebrant. Interment followed at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
