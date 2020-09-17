A man reportedly drove a vehicle into a wall and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An officer with the Kerrville Police Department was dispatched to the 2400 block of Junction Highway at 10:41 p.m. Sept. 12 for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall at the intersection of Junction and Kimberly, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, in an email.
“Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the witnesses who reported the vehicle involved in the crash was driving at a very high rate of speed and then crashed into a rock retaining wall,” Lamb said. “The vehicle then backed up and drove to a residence in the 2400 block of Junction Highway and the driver parked and went inside. The witnesses provided a description of the driver.”
Lamb said officers followed a trail of vehicle parts leading from where the crash happened to a residence where the vehicle the witnesses had described was parked. The officers saw the vehicle had fresh crash damage and reportedly made contact with the driver, identified as Robby Earl Zeigler, born in 1990. Lamb said Zeigler denied being involved in any type of accident.
Zeigler displayed symptoms of intoxication and failed a sobriety test, so he was arrested and a blood draw was performed at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Lamb said. Zeigler was released Sept. 13 on a $1,000 bond, according to jail records. Police also are recommending the man face a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a wreck after driving into a fixture/highway landscape and causing up to $200 damage.
According to jail records, others recently arrested on suspicion of DWI include:
Ashley Ann Bowen, arrested Sept. 16 by a KPD officer and released the same day on a $1,500 bond
Jennifer Nicole Rickert, arrested Sept. 15 by a KPD officer and released the same day on a $1,500 bond
Matthew John Dicicco, arrested Sept. 14 by a KPD officer and released the next day on a $1,500 bond
Evan Michael Harris, arrested Sept. 13 by a KPD officer and released the same day on a $4,000 bond. His charge was enhanced to a more severe misdemeanor due to the alleged elevated level of alcohol in his blood
Randi Leann Dean, arrested Sept. 12 by a KPD officer and released the same day on a $1,000 bond. Her recommended charge is a felony due to allegations she had a child in the vehicle
Eric John Lofgren, arrested Sept. 11 by a KPD officer and released the same day on a $1,000 bond
Nancy Louise Ray, arrested Sept. 10 by a KPD officer and released the next day on a 1,000 bond
