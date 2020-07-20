Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.