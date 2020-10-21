Lorine Skow Treumer
October 2020
Lorine Skow Treumer of Kerrville, formerly of El Campo, died October 16, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Danevang to the late Jeppe M. and Gudrun Hansen Skow.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Werckle and husband Matthew of Kerrville and son Mark Treumer of Victoria; grandchildren Matt Treumer & wife Rosanna, John P. Werckle, Mallori Werckle and Tess Werckle; great grandchildren Kailey, Brady, Jaxon & Ashton Treumer; and brother Harvey Skow of Columbus. She was preceded death by her parents, husband Franklin Treumer and grandson Mark Treumer, Jr.
Visitation will be 10 – 11 am Monday, October 19, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Wayne Clement officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park under the direction of Triska Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers are Matthew Werckle, Matt Treumer, Dwayne Skow, Kevin Skow, Michael Hansen.
Memorial donations may be made to Manna Meals c/o Michael Hansen, 2601 Myatt Lane, El Campo, TX.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, TX 979-543-3681
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.