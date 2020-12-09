The three fire trucks that disgorged firefighters at the small strip mall at Main and Quinlan streets were checking on reports of the smell of fumes.
They left the scene shortly after investigating an area under renovation that had been painted recently — the apparent source of the fumes, said a firefighter on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.