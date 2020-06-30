A woman was jailed on suspicion of felony assault after an argument apparently turned physical, police said.
About 1:30 p.m. June 28, KPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Vesper regarding a disturbance, said police spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
Officers spoke with the complainant who reported they were arguing with someone when the argument turned physical, and the complainant was assaulted. The complainant received an injury that did not require medical attention, Lamb said.
Due to the complainant being over the age of 65, the accused may face a charge enhanced from a misdemeanor to a felony, Lamb indicated.
According to jail records, the accused is Courtney Ray, born in 1970. She was booked June 28 and was still in jail Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
