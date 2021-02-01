The Schreiner men’s basketball team entered the weekend seeking their first victory of the season.
They earned it Friday evening with a 91-88 victory in the first of two weekend games against St. Thomas.
Chase Pinter scored 22 points shooting 8-of-10 from field goal range. Pinter knocked down four 3-pointers in the Mountaineer victory.
Brennan Zeiner came off the bench scoring 17 points and had six rebounds.
Schreiner trailed 43-35 at halftime after shooting 30% in the first half.
In the second half, Schreiner shot 50% and outscored St. Thomas 56-45 to pull off the come-from-behind victory.
DaRyan Williams made seven field goals on 10 attempts and knocked down a shot from behind the arc in the victory.
Despite shooting 2-of-8 on the night, Alex DeHoyos scored 12 points by going 8-of-10 from the free throw line.
Bronson Evans had a solid night off the bench shooting 3-of-8 and hitting a three point bucket during the game.
Evans went 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
As a team, Schreiner was 29-of-41 from the charity stripe and shot 8-of-24 from behind the arc.
Schreiner ended up with 43 rebounds on the night.
In the second game Saturday afternoon, St. Thomas responded by defeating the Mountaineers 88-63.
Schreiner kept it close in the first half trailing 37-34 at the break.
In the second half, the Mountaineers only shot 32.3% and were outscored 51-29.
Points were hard to come by, but Alex Dehoyos led the team with 16 points and had six rebounds.
No other players scored in double digits Saturday for the Mountaineers.
Aries Frederick came off the bench scoring eight points and racking up two rebounds to provide a spark in his 18 minutes of playing time.
Turnovers killed the Mountaineers with a total of 21 in Saturday’s matchup compared to 13 the night before.
The turnover bug proved costly as St. Thomas had 33 points off turnovers Saturday against Schreiner’s total of 13.
St. Thomas beat Schreiner on the fast break outscoring the Mountaineers 18-3.
UP NEXT
Schreiner will host the University of Dallas at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
