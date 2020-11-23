A low pressure system will create strong winds across the mountains of Far West Texas and New Mexico Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service in Midland and Odessa, "Very windy conditions are expected across the Guadalupe and Davis Mountains and Eastern Culberson County on Tuesday. Winds could gust up to 80 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains, and up to 65 mph across Culberson county and the Davis Mountains. Travel will likely become hazardous!"
This type of wind event can also kick up blowing dust which could impact many areas across West Texas during the day Tuesday.
A High Wind Watch has been posted for the mountains across West Texas Tuesday afternoon.
