A 31-year-old San Antonio woman has been arrested following an indictment accusing her of dealing methamphetamine on July 24 in Kerr County.
Samantha Jean Cooper, arrested Nov. 30 on a warrant, is alleged in the indictment of possessing 4-200 grams of the drug after offering to sell it to a man. Because the incident is alleged to have happened within 1,000 feet of Tivy Antler Stadium and the Hill Country High School.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation and the case is being prosecuted by the 198th District Attorney’s Office.
Cooper was in the county jail as of Dec. 1 on a $30,000 bond, according to county records. It’s her first arrest in Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.