A 19-year-old Kerrville man with a recent criminal history in Kerr County has been accused of accidentally shooting another 19-year-old man today.
Police have recommended that Saul Olvera be charged with manslaughter in the death of Andrew James Guardiola following an investigation Saturday afternoon in Kerrville.
About 12:44, p.m., KPD officers responded to the 1300 block of North Street in response to a 911 call, according to a KPD press release. The caller, according to the release, stated a person had been shot at that location and then ended the call without providing further information or identifying themselves. Officers arrived, saw the door to the house was standing open, called inside, received no response and then established a perimeter with the assistance of the Kerr County Sheriff's Department, according to the release.
Officers made entry and found Guardiola deceased with a gunshot wound to the torso, the release states.
Olvera returned to the scene while officers were still there, identified himself as the person who had called 911, and upon being interviewed at KPD headquarters, revealed that he was handling a firearm inside the residence when it discharged, striking Guardiola, according to the release.
"Investigators are still gathering additional facts in this matter and it is possible additional charges might be filed," the release states.
Olvera is in the jail on a $100,000 bond, according to county records.
Olvera has been arrested eight times before today in Kerr County since 2018, mostly drug charges and for violating bond.
