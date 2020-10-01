A weak cold front tracks across the Hill Country Thursday evening.
The frontal boundary will provide a slight drop in temperatures for daytime highs Friday.
Satellite imagery is also picking up on wildfire smoke being carried southward along the frontal boundary.
Other than the wind shift, we can expect pleasant and dry weather conditions to persist tonight through Friday.
Widespread low temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees are expected overnight. I would suggest a few locations may fall into the 40's once again.
Winds become north at 5 to 10 mph throughout the night.
Sunny skies are in the forecast Friday although a few models pick up on scattered high clouds moving across the area.
High temperatures climb into the upper 70's and lower 80's across the entire area. Some areas could even warm into the middle 80's if the front weakens.
Northeast winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
The tropics remain quiet although two disturbances may develop in the Caribbean the next few days.
At the moment, models are not showing any impact for our area from any of the tropical waves down south.
