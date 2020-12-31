A powerful low pressure system is tracking northward across the eastern half of the Hill Country New Year's Eve.
Wrap-around snow showers remain possible through midnight tonight for areas near Kerrville and Fredericksburg.
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues until Midnight tonight for most of the Central and Northern Hill Country.
Accumulating snowfall remains possible mainly north and west of Kerrville tonight as our storm system rapidly lifts northeast.
Travel conditions should worsen tonight as temperatures hover near the freezing mark and potentially drop into the 20's after midnight as skies clear out and roads remain wet and slippery.
Any water on area roadways will likely freeze after midnight and turn into areas of "black" ice which could cause serious accidents.
LOW TEMPERATURES TONIGHT
As skies attempt to clear out overnight, lows drop into the upper 20's with a few spots even colder than that.
Expect areas of ice to develop on area roads overnight.
Wind chill values remain in the lower to middle 20's through daybreak with a few areas in the upper teens.
WARMER NEW YEARS DAY
Sunshine returns Friday as we start 2021 with high temperatures in the lower 50's.
DRY AND WARMER THIS WEEKEND THROUGH MONDAY
High pressure brings us sunshine and highs in the 60's and 70's over the weekend and early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.