The Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center has had four of its residents die from coronavirus, along with 25 residents and employees test positive, according to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Kerrville Daily Times. 

After initially confirming an outbreak at the Kerrville hospital, mostly in the memory care unit earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs declined to disclose how prevalent the virus outbreak, or how many fatalities occurred among residents at the medical center. 

The four deaths are believed to have happened earlier in the year,  but the VA provided limited details. 

On Friday, Kerr County saw 16 new cases of the virus reported, with another death reported on Dec. 7 by the Texas Department of State Health Services. With the four confirmed deaths of patients at the VA hospital, Kerr County’s death toll is estimated by The Kerrville Daily Times to be 45 people. 

In the first 11 days of December, the virus has infected at least 238 people and killed at least six people. There are 23 people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical — down one from Thursday. There are currently more than 400 people with active infections in Kerr County. 

“Even though we are closing the doors for a while to foot traffic, I assure you that our staff members are working and stand ready and able to assist citizens as they conduct their vehicle registrations or tax business by phone, mail or online methods,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector. 

Also on Friday, Kerr County said it would temporarily be closing the offices of Precinct 4 tax, justice of the peace and constable at the West Kerr annex in Ingram. 

The Kerrville Daily Times estimates that since Nov. 1 a minimum of 41 people have been hospitalized at Peterson with 10 deaths. The hospital has not confirmed the total number of people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. 

The murky statistics from various agencies has proven to be a challenge when assessing the scale of the outbreak locally. For instance, Texas Health and Human Services tracks nursing homes, assisted living centers and state hospitals, but delays its data releases by two weeks. 

School district data is also often delayed by more than a week. Kerrville Independent School District reported at least 55 cases in the latest report from the Texas Education Agency.

When it comes to finding out what was going on at the Kerrville VA, public affairs officers referred The Kerrville Daily Times to an aggregate number kept for the San Antonio area of deaths and the number of cases. Most, if not all,  of the regional deaths have occurred at Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in San Antonio. 

On Nov. 25, The Kerrville Daily Times filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request to determine how prevalent the outbreak was in Kerrville. The FOIA request returned with 12 residents infected, with all being transferred to San Antonio, where four died at Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. There were 13 members of the staff who also tested positive, according to the FOIA request. 

These four deaths have not previously been accounted for in Kerr County’s death toll. The request does not provide specifics as far as dates and demographic information. The VA reports that 90 veterans have died from COVID-19 in the San Antonio area, with more than 2,000 testing positive. 

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Dec. 11 16 90 11965 23 17.7%
Dec. 10 30 123 11875 24 24.3%
Dec. 9 24 139 11752 19 17.2%
Dec. 8 29 140 11613 19 20.7%
Dec. 7 56 285 11473 21 19.6%
Dec. 4 20 114 11188 16 17.5%
Dec. 3 18 113 11074 16 15.9%
Dec. 2 10 122 10961 20 8.1%
Dec. 1 35 135 10839 20 25.9%
Nov. 30 68 415 10704 24 16.3%
Nov. 24 24 114 10289 13 21%
Nov. 23 41 170 10175 15 24.1%
Nov. 20 13 107 10005 10 12.1%
Nov. 19 17 121 9898 15 14%
Nov. 18 20 105 9777 13 19%
Nov. 17 19 124 9672 11 15.3%
Nov. 16 23 172 9548 8 13.3%
Nov. 13 13 91 9376 12 14.2%
Nov. 12 10 105 9285 12 9.5%
Nov. 11 6 74 9180 12 8.1%
Nov. 10 12 227 9106 12 5.2%
Nov. 9 18 117 8879 14 15.3%
Nov. 6 5 94 8762 10 5.3%
Nov. 5 5 119 8666 11 4.2%
Nov. 4 3 94 8547 10 3.1%
Nov. 3 9 109 8453 12 8.2%
Nov. 2 13 192 8344 10 6.7%
Oct. 30 7 102 8152 9 6.8%
Oct. 29 7 43 8050 7 16.2%
Oct. 28 6 52 8007 4 11.5%
Oct. 27 4 85 7955 5 4.7%
Oct. 26 12 145 7870 8 8.2%
Oct. 23 4 38 7725 10 10.5%
Oct. 22 4 100 7687 7 4%
Oct. 21 11 92 7587 8 11.9%
Oct. 20 12 114 7495 8 10.5%
Oct. 19 10 103 7381 3 9.7%
Oct. 16 7 71 7278 2 9.8%
Oct. 15 3 51 7207 1 5.8%
Oct. 14 15 60 7156 3 25%
Oct. 13 9 104 7096 3 8.6%
Oct. 9 1 44 6908 3 2.2%
Oct. 8 10 70 6864 4 14.2%
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3%
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8%
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2 6.9
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 3 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0
Before June 24 53 1583

Kerr County COVID-19 Deaths

Number Date of Death Place of death Notes
1 May 31 Unknown, San Antonio https://dailytimes.com/coronavirus/article_cd20d018-a6b4-11ea-82c0-ff4e20e016e2.html
2 June 30 Methodist Hospital, San Antonio https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_73f6b12c-bc69-11ea-8c4a-6ba0a54d9d1a.html
3 July 8 Unknown
4 July 9 Unknown
5 July 12 Unknown
6 July 20 Unknown
7 Aug. 12 Unknown
8 Aug. 13 Unknown
9 Aug. 19 Unknown
10 Aug. 29 Unknown
11 Sept. 25 Uknown
12 Sept. 29 Peterson Regional Medical Center First death at Peterson
13 Oct. 1 Hilltop Village
14 Oct. 2 Post Acute Medical, San Antonio https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_8de57c6a-36af-11eb-9a0f-4f16351b8a47.html
15 Oct. 19 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
16 Oct. 22 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
17 Oct. 22 Uknown
18 Oct. 23 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
19 Oct. 29 Unknown
20 Nov. 2 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
21 Nov. 2 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
22 Nov. 4 Peterson Regional Medical Center
23 Nov. 5 Peterson Regional Medical Center
24 Nov. 6 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
25 Nov. 6 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
26 Nov. 6 Unknown
27 Nov. 7 Unknown
28 Nov. 10 Unknown
29 Nov. 11 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
30 Nov. 12 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
31 Nov. 17 Peterson Regional Medical Center
32 Nov. 23 Peterson Regional Medical Center
33 Nov. 24 Peterson Regional Medical Center
34 Nov. 25 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
35 Nov. 27 Unknown Reported by DSHS
36 Dec. 1 Peterson Regional Medical Center
37 Dec. 2 Peterson Regional Medical Center
38 Dec. 3 Peterson Regional Medical Center
39 Dec. 4 Peterson Regional Medical Center https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_618cb06a-38d1-11eb-be17-d3e6b7b42668.html
40 Dec. 7 Unknown Reported by DSHS
41 Dec. 8 Peterson Regional Medical Center
42 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio
43 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio
44 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio
45 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio

