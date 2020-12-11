The Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center has had four of its residents die from coronavirus, along with 25 residents and employees test positive, according to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Kerrville Daily Times.
After initially confirming an outbreak at the Kerrville hospital, mostly in the memory care unit earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs declined to disclose how prevalent the virus outbreak, or how many fatalities occurred among residents at the medical center.
The four deaths are believed to have happened earlier in the year, but the VA provided limited details.
On Friday, Kerr County saw 16 new cases of the virus reported, with another death reported on Dec. 7 by the Texas Department of State Health Services. With the four confirmed deaths of patients at the VA hospital, Kerr County’s death toll is estimated by The Kerrville Daily Times to be 45 people.
In the first 11 days of December, the virus has infected at least 238 people and killed at least six people. There are 23 people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical — down one from Thursday. There are currently more than 400 people with active infections in Kerr County.
“Even though we are closing the doors for a while to foot traffic, I assure you that our staff members are working and stand ready and able to assist citizens as they conduct their vehicle registrations or tax business by phone, mail or online methods,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector.
Also on Friday, Kerr County said it would temporarily be closing the offices of Precinct 4 tax, justice of the peace and constable at the West Kerr annex in Ingram.
The Kerrville Daily Times estimates that since Nov. 1 a minimum of 41 people have been hospitalized at Peterson with 10 deaths. The hospital has not confirmed the total number of people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
The murky statistics from various agencies has proven to be a challenge when assessing the scale of the outbreak locally. For instance, Texas Health and Human Services tracks nursing homes, assisted living centers and state hospitals, but delays its data releases by two weeks.
School district data is also often delayed by more than a week. Kerrville Independent School District reported at least 55 cases in the latest report from the Texas Education Agency.
When it comes to finding out what was going on at the Kerrville VA, public affairs officers referred The Kerrville Daily Times to an aggregate number kept for the San Antonio area of deaths and the number of cases. Most, if not all, of the regional deaths have occurred at Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in San Antonio.
On Nov. 25, The Kerrville Daily Times filed a federal Freedom of Information Act request to determine how prevalent the outbreak was in Kerrville. The FOIA request returned with 12 residents infected, with all being transferred to San Antonio, where four died at Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. There were 13 members of the staff who also tested positive, according to the FOIA request.
These four deaths have not previously been accounted for in Kerr County’s death toll. The request does not provide specifics as far as dates and demographic information. The VA reports that 90 veterans have died from COVID-19 in the San Antonio area, with more than 2,000 testing positive.
