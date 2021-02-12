Icy roads are being observed across the Hill Country Friday morning.
Department of Transportation officials and the National Weather Service report that Interstate 10 remains 'impassable' due to ice accumulations on the roadway.
Drivers are still reported to be stranded in this area.
In some cases, law enforcement officials are reporting vehicles were stranded for over 12 hours.
A major accident occurred Friday morning along I-10 near Mile Marker 477 and has closed the westbound lanes of I-10.
Motorists can expect significant delays in this area.
The roads remain treacherous northwest of Mountain Home along Interstate 10.
Officials hope to have the area cleared by 3 p.m. Friday.
The accident reported at Mile Marker 497 has been cleared, although icy roads still exist.
To keep up with the latest information, log on to the TxDOT website at
