It may prove to be one of the liveliest and funniest productions of Robin Hood since director Mel Brooks made “Robin Hood, Men in Tights.”
Yes, we are talking about comedy. In a twist on rob from the rich and give to the poor storyline of other Robin Hood productions, this story is about a Sheriff of Nottingham obsessed with personal hygiene and Robin and his merry men rebelling against it.
What makes this story even brighter is that it’s produced by the children of The Playground, a theater group based out of Ingram’s The Point Theater.
The production of “Robin Hood” is set to debut at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Elizabeth Huth Coates Indoor Theater. The show will run for Sunday.
“Rehearsals have been fantastic,” said Hill Country Arts Foundation Technical Director Scott O. Jones, who wrote the stage adaptation of classic tale the children will perform..
With King Richard away, the Sheriff of Nottingham is in charge, and he is out to “clean-up” the countryside. He finds himself at odds with Robin Hood’s steal-from-the-rich mentality.
The Playground is part of The Hill Country Arts Foundation, a non-profit, educational fine arts organization located in Ingram.
The children’s theatre shows are directed by Jones and stage-managed by HCAF’s Volunteer Coordinator Jeffery Hensel.
Jones brings a lifetime of experience to the theater and is committed to making sure every child has a chance to participate, regardless of age, ability or previous experience. Most of the young actors in Robin Hood, ranging in age from 3-18, will make their theatrical debut. When not on stage, children rotate working lights, sets and makeup.
Rehearsals for the Playground’s next production A Pirate’s Tale will begin in July. The story follows the hapless career of John William, a pirate in the 1800’s.
Performances of Robin Hood will run Thurs. Jan. 23- Sat. Jan 25 and a matinee performance Sun. Jan. 26.
For tickets and more information, call the Hill Country Arts Foundation box office at 830-367-5121. The HCAF is located at 120 Point Theatre Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.