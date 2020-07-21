A San Antonio man is under indictment on a felony charge of assaulting a police officer.
Charles Richard Bergendahl, born in 1984, was arrested Feb. 23 by Kerrville police officers who accused him of public intoxication, resisting arrest and the assault. According to an June 23 indictment from a 198th grand jury, Bergendahl kicked a male officer under his right knee during the arrest.
Bergendahl’s charge is a second degree felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He has an arraignment set for Aug. 3 before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr, according to court records.
Bergendahl was arrested again on March 6 on suspicion of public intoxication. He was released the same day on a promise to pay $500 if he doesn’t show up to court, according to jail records.
