The Tivy Lady Antlers were able to score runs off and on but couldn’t keep up with New Braunfels Canyon, falling 16-4 in a district contest Friday night.
Millie Howerton returned to the softball lineup, scoring two runs for the Lady Antlers early in the game.
Howerton was a pinch runner for Amelia Balser, who went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The second inning was fruitful for the Lady Antlers, who scored three of their four runs in this inning. Ary Hernandez, Howerton and Gabby Watts scored one run apiece.
Jordyn Joy pitched a complete game for the Lady Antlers.
Tivy could not build any momentum against the district’s second place team. Errors played a role in the loss.
“We simply had too many errors,” Tivy coach Megan Aragones said. “I wish we could have adjusted against their pitcher offensively.”
