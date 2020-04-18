San Antonio- Jack Fredrick Scott,77, passed away from this life on March 31, 2020 to be reunited with his wife, Joan and their son, Randolph. He was born on Aug. 04, 1942 in Uvalde to Jack and Frances Scott. Rick was awarded a full track scholarship to the University of Houston. He was a tremendous athlete. Rick married the love of his life Joan Williams in Houston (1970).
Rick proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Rick was awarded the Bronze Star with “V” device, the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. After returning home from war, he built a life around serving and helping other Veterans. He volunteered with the Hill Country Veterans Center, Hill Country Honor Guard, the VFW (Kerrville and Uvalde) and the American Legion. Rick was the Chapter President for the Vietnam Veterans of America, T.J. Stem Memorial Chapter of Kerrville. He enjoyed working the Gun and Knife shows in the area.
He owned and operated Jack’s Fire and Safety Equipment Co. in Uvalde. He loved going to work because he worked alongside his son.
Jack leaves behind a brother, Russell Scott of New Mexico; sister in law, Sharon Collins and a host of dear friends.
Interment service will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
