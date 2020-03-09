HELOTES — Funeral services for Mary Alice Shafer, 98, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Helotes, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 14889 Old Bandera Road, in Helotes. A graveside ceremony will follow at Fort Sam Houston at 1 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
