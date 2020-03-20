There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerrville, according to Peterson Regional Medical Center's Pam Burton, infection prevention RN.
Cases have been cropping up throughout Texas, including in counties as near as Kendall, Gillespie, Medina, Bexar, Hays, Comal and Travis, but officials in Kerrville have said they've been monitoring the disease for months — ever since the outbreak in China — and they're ready.
The indoor areas of bars and restaurants will close locally and statewide by 11:59 p.m., as will gyms and other establishments, in compliance with an order executed by the governor on Thursday. But some restaurants have outdoor areas that are remaining open, and many will provide drive-thru, curbside and delivery options. Additionally, many offices, grocery stores, parks and other facilities will remain open, as advised in the governor's order.
Offices at the Kerr County Courthouse are still operating, but some have been closed to foot traffic, opting instead to do business by phone, computer and mail.
