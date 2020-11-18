INGRAM 36, CENTER POINT 9
The Ingram Lady Warriors played before a home crowd for the first time this basketball season.
An early tip-off at 5 p.m. kept the gymnasium low key for their home opener, but the Lady Warriors raced to a 36-9 victory over the Center Point Pirates.
Ingram had a noticeable size advantage over the Lady Pirates which made it difficult for Center Point to get any offense going.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Ingram stormed to a 10-2 lead.
Macie Neutze nailed a three-pointer early in the game and scored five of her seven points in the first stanza.
Kasie Marbach scored six points for the Lady Warriors, but took a hard fall to the floor late in the game possibly re-injuring her knee from last season.
Ingram shot 31% on the night and was 1-of-12 from the three point line.
Center Point had a tough time scoring and was led by Victoria Beckerson who accounted for four points.
In the fourth quarter, Jazmin Gonzalez hit a three pointer and Hailey Rayburn hit a high-arcing two point bucket to complete the scoring for the Lady Pirates.
Center Point only shot 10%, but recorded 28 rebounds to lead both teams.
Center Point’s 12 fouls cost them a few buckets as Ingram made five free throws on the night for the Lady Warriors.
Center Point starts the season 0-1 and Ingram is now 1-1 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.