SONORA 3, COMFORT 0
Visiting Sonora’s size proved to be too much for host Comfort on Tuesday in a straight-set loss for the Deer.
Meghan Davis had five kills to lead Comfort offensively. Shay Rodriguez proved to be a difference on defense with 14 digs. Rodriguez also added three kills.
The Deer are now 2-2 on the season.
