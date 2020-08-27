SONORA 3, COMFORT 0

Visiting Sonora’s size proved to be too much for host Comfort on Tuesday in a straight-set loss for the Deer. 

Meghan Davis had five kills to lead Comfort offensively. Shay Rodriguez proved to be a difference on defense with 14 digs. Rodriguez also added three kills.

The Deer are now 2-2 on the season. 

 

Girls volleyball: Sonora 3, Comfort 0

Team 1 2 3 4 5
Sonora 25 25 25
Comfort 14 19 17

Comfort High School 2020 volleyball schedule

Date Time Opponent Result Score Link
Aug. 11 6 p.m. at Boerne
Aug. 18 5 p.m. Center Point
Aug. 21 7 p.m. at Poteet
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Sonora
Aug. 28 6 p.m. at Johnson City
Sept. 1 6 p.m. Stockdale
Sept. 4 6 p.m. Cornerstone
Sept. 8 6 p.m. at St. Anthony's
Sept. 11 6 p.m. at La Vernia
Sept. 18 6 p.m. at Legacy
Sept. 22 6 p.m. at Geneva
Sept. 25 6 p.m. Ingram
Sept. 26 TBA at Blanco
Sept. 29 6:15 p.m. at Austin IDEA
Oct. 2 6 p.m. Llano
Oct. 6 6 p.m. Lago Vista
Oct. 13 6 p.m. at Ingram
Oct. 16 6 p.m. Austin IDEA
Oct. 20 6 p.m. at Llano
Oct. 23 5 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.