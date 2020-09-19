SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead UTSA to a 24-10 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
Harris accounted for 373 of the Roadrunners' 498 yards of offense, His 23-yard quarterback draw gave UTSA (2-0) a 14-point lead with just over seven minutes to play. He had a 3-yard TD run and tossed a 4-yard pass to Joshua Cephus for a 17-0 lead 35 seconds before halftime.
The lead was cut to 10 only seconds later when Trae Self hit Xavier Gibson with a 10-yard TD pass. A 45-yard pass from Self to Remi Simmons set up the touchdown.
Harris had 104 yards rushing on 17 carries and a career-high 269 in the air on 23-of-36 passing with an interception. Sincere McCormick added 98 yards rushing. Hunter Duplessis kicked his 13th straight field goal.
Self finished with 285 yards on 21-of-33 passing with Gibson making six catches for 94 yards.
The FCS Lumberjacks (0-2) elected to play a nonconference schedule after the Southland Conference decided not to compete in this fall. This was the first meeting between the two Texas programs. UTSA first-year head coach Jeff Traylor played at Stephen F. Austin in 1986-89.
The Roadrunners held the stadium capacity to 17% in the 65,000-seat Alamodome with fans required to wear face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.