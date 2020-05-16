State health officials, with the support from those in Kerr County and Kerrville, will attempt to test more than 600 residents and staff of local nursing homes in coming days as the result of an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.
The screenings are expected to be started on May 18 and Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith said they have been asked by the state to complete the mandated screenings in 12 days.
During a community update meeting on Thursday, Smith said the governor has tasked local fire departments to lead the effort. Smith said the department will work closely with Peterson Regional Medical Center to implement the screening of those in local nursing homes.
“This partnership builds upon our efforts to expand COVID-19 testing in the Lone Star State, especially among our most vulnerable Texans,” Abbott said in a news release on Friday. “I thank our local fire departments for continuing to serve their fellow Texans throughout the COVID-19 response. By serving their communities in this new capacity, we will continue to contain the spread of this virus and protect the health and safety of all Texans.”
Smith said any nursing homes that fail to participate in the mandatory testing could have operating licenses revoked by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Any nursing home residents who refuse testing must be quarantined for 14 days, Smith said, by order of the commission. The commission authorized fire departments to assist in the testing effort, Smith said.
Any costs the fire department incurs from the effort will be reimbursable by the governor’s division of emergency management, Smith said.
“I’m confident we’ll put together a team that will be able to accomplish it,” Smith told The Times on Friday.
Abbott ordered on May 11 that 100% of all nursing home residents, patients and employees be tested in the coming days.
