They put up the signs for the building in front of Hobby Lobby today — Starbucks. That’s good, now I know that I have no reason to ever stop on that particular corner. Should I ever need something that Hobby Lobby carries, I’m sure I can find the same thing, or better, at Hometown Crafts. And when I need that mid-afternoon coffee break, you’ll find me downtown at Pax.
It is a good thing that we have that beautiful “Kerrville” sign as you come off the interstate from the east. Otherwise, given the immediate signage of McDonalds, Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight, Cracker Barrel, and Lowes, it would just look like hundreds of other exits all across the country.
I’ll admit, on occasion I’ll need something that I can only find at a national chain outlet. But it is and will always be only as a last resort. Keep Kerrville unique: Shop local.
Niel Powers, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.