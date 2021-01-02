Despite 12 points from Shay Rodriguez and 10 points from Daniela Hernandez, the Comfort Deer were defeated by the Wimberley Lady Texans 71-41 Saturday.
Wimberley built a 37-18 lead at intermission and maintained control of the game from start to finish.
The Deer fall to 4-10 on the season and will face Blanco at home Tuesday, Jan. 5 for their next matchup.
Wimberley 21 16 18 16 = 71
Comfort 8 10 14 9 = 41
Comfort Points:
Shay Rodriguez-12
Daniela Hernandez-10
Erin Alt-8
Kallie Doss-4
Meghan Davis-3
Katie Haffner-2
Ashlynn Rodriguez-2
