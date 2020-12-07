High pressure brings abundant sunshine and mild temperatures across the Hill Country for the next few days.
Daytime highs climb into the upper 60's to near 70 degrees for the rest of the day today.
North winds continue at less than 10 mph.
Clear skies continue tonight and a few high clouds are possible by daybreak.
Lows range from 30 to 35 degrees most areas but could be colder if winds remain completely calm.
Tuesday remains sunny and warm for this time of the year.
Highs top out around 75 degrees with north winds averaging 5 to 10 mph.
Lows range from 30 to 35 degrees again Tuesday night under fair skies.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 70's with a few locations threatening to reach 80 degrees Wednesday.
We might see a few showers late this week, but models remain skeptical.
Stay tuned.
