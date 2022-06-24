The heat continues through Sunday; Possible changes Monday cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High pressure will get shoved to the south and west Monday. This allows a late June cold front to track across the area Monday and Tuesday.Before that happens, the heat remains intense with daily high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.A slight drop in temperatures is anticipated Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances improve for a couple of days before the heat returns next weekend.PLENTY OF SUNSHINE SATURDAYSunshine should be in abundance Saturday. Use sunscreen if you spend time outdoors over the weekend.High temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s across the Hill Country. A few locations could reach 100 degrees.South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.Rain chances are very low across all of the area Saturday.MORE OF THE SAME SATURDAY NIGHTFair skies continue Saturday night. Temperatures remain in the 80s through midnight.Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 70s with a few lucky locations reaching the upper 60s by daybreak Sunday.South-southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.SUNNY SUNDAYSunshine continues Sunday with hot daytime highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.South winds average 5 to 15 mph offering subtle relief from the heat.Sadly, rain is not expected Sunday.COLD FRONT MONDAY?As mentioned for the past few columns, a late June cold front is still possible Monday and Tuesday.The cold front won’t bring “cold” air, but it should drop temperatures into the 80s and 90s for highs for a couple of days.The front should wash out Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible by Monday afternoon.Additional storm chances are expected Tuesday into Wednesday before high pressure returns late in the upcoming week. 