The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm moving off the New England coast will blanket

northern Maine with snow tomorrow. A mix is expected farther

south, with just rain in the morning in Massachusetts,

Connecticut and Rhode Island. Another storm will bring

drenching rain with embedded thunderstorms to southern

Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. A new system taking aim

at Washington and Oregon will deliver downpours at the coast

and heavy snow to the Cascades. Elsewhere, a few snow

showers will fly in Idaho and northwestern Wyoming. Very

light snow or a mix of rain and snow may fall in Missouri

and northern Arkansas. Most of the Southwest and northern

Plains are likely to have a dry day. Plenty of sunshine is

expected in West Texas, which will allow recently fallen

snow and ice to begin to melt.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Friday -23 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

