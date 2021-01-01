The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 2, 2021
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm moving off the New England coast will blanket
northern Maine with snow tomorrow. A mix is expected farther
south, with just rain in the morning in Massachusetts,
Connecticut and Rhode Island. Another storm will bring
drenching rain with embedded thunderstorms to southern
Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. A new system taking aim
at Washington and Oregon will deliver downpours at the coast
and heavy snow to the Cascades. Elsewhere, a few snow
showers will fly in Idaho and northwestern Wyoming. Very
light snow or a mix of rain and snow may fall in Missouri
and northern Arkansas. Most of the Southwest and northern
Plains are likely to have a dry day. Plenty of sunshine is
expected in West Texas, which will allow recently fallen
snow and ice to begin to melt.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Friday -23 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
