Margaret Dutson Davis
After a long goodbye, Margaret Dutson Davis, 79, departed from this world on August 25, 2020, to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. There, she will be reunited with, and greeted by many of her loved ones including her parents Keith John Friar Dutson Jr., Eliza Goelzer Duston, daughter Diane Davis Krizak, granddaughter Jenny Diane Krizak, her close friend, Tina Hernandez and her dearest Aunt Frankie.
Margaret grew up in Baytown, graduated from Robert E Lee H.S. and attended Baylor University. She was a stunning beauty, a Ben Shaw model, and appeared in Neiman Marcus advertising. But the role she most enjoyed in life was that of being a mother to her three daughters and a wife to Buddy. They were married for more than 60 years. Margaret was musically gifted, loved her garden and served as President of the Garden Club in Hunt, TX, where she and Buddy spent their early years of retirement.
Some knew Margaret as “Sparkles”, a name well deserved. Margaret had a zest for life, a gorgeous smile and an unmatched love for her family and her Lord Jesus Christ.
Margaret is survived by her husband Buddy Davis, sister Katy Poff and husband Gordon, brother Keith John Friar Dutson III and wife Beth, daughters Elice Davis and Anjanette Whitener, son-in-law Allen Paul Krizak, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at a later date.
