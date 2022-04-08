Dry weather is in the forecast throughout the weekend. Stray thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday along the dryline.
Most areas remain dry through Monday morning.
FIRE DANGERS SATURDAY
The wind speeds crank up again Saturday. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, warm temperatures and the drought will trigger favorable weather conditions for rapidly spreading grass fires and wildfires.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible Saturday afternoon.
Humidity values drop to between 15 and 20 percent during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures soar into the middle 80s for daytime highs under sunny skies.
INCREASING CLOUDS LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels increase during the overnight hours Saturday night through Sunday morning. South winds remain gusty all night long in the 15 to 25 mph range.
Wind gusts over 30 mph are possible late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Low clouds develop after midnight keeping low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.
SUNDAY WARMTH AND HUMIDITY
The humidity should be a bit higher Sunday. Low clouds burn off by 11 a.m. with cumulus clouds lingering throughout the day.
High temperatures climb into the upper 80s. South winds continue at 15 to 25 mph early in the day, tapering off to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon.
Fire dangers continue despite higher humidity values due to gusty winds and dry vegetation.
HUMID SUNDAY NIGHT
The humidity really feels noticeable Sunday night.
Low clouds are likely overnight with low temperatures holding in the lower 60s.
South-southeast winds become gusty at 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts over 30 mph.
ISOLATED STORMS MONDAY
The dryline could trigger some isolated thunderstorms Monday, mainly north and west of Kerrville.
Rain chances are minimal at the moment, but they could become severe if they actually develop.
Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
WINDY ALL WEEK
Most of the upcoming week will be windy each day with a few severe storms possible Tuesday and Tuesday night.
