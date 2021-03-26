The Center Point Lady Pirates fired on all cylinders Friday night, defeating Johnson City on the road, 9-3.
Kaylee Blackledge remained impressive on the mound, pitching a complete game, over seven innings of play. She struck out 19 batters, allowing only four hits, for the Lady Pirates. Blackledge threw a total of 115 pitches, 85 of them strikes. That means 74% of her total pitches are strikes.
Offensively, Blackledge hit a solo home run in the first inning and collected an RBI in the second.
Victoria Beckerson and Karleopy Grano-Serrano also had RBIs in the second inning of play.
In addition to Blackledge, Destiny Johnson recorded multiple hits and went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Johnson scored two runs for the Lady Pirates and Beckerson was credited with three RBIs for Center Point.
Chloe Williams had a stolen base, scored one run and added one hit for the Lady Pirates.
Stephanie Lopez made it to first base on a walk and ended up scoring one run.
Tania Duran scored the remaining run for Center Point.
Center Point returns home Monday night for a huge district game against Mason at 6 p.m.
