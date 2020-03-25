KENEDY — Graveside services for Lorene Kathleen Mueller Ivy, 94,
of Junction, who died Monday, March 23, 2020,
in Kenedy, will be held privately in London Cemetery, due to current
social distancing circum-stances. The family will host a celebration of life for Lorene at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
