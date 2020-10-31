Tivy junior Ally Scheidle had 13 kills to lead the host Antlers to a 3-0 victory over visiting Seguin on Friday night.
It was a big serving night for the Antlers, who had six aces. Keirson Jalowy and Tyler Elkins both had three each to lead Tivy.
Most importantly, the victory keeps the Antlers in the hunt for the UIL 5A playoffs. The win moved the Antlers to 12-6 overall and 8-4 in the district.
Senior setter Neva Henderson had 26 assists to set the offensive tempo on the night. Jalowy’s defense continue to shine with 15 digs, and Hailey Davis had two blocks.
The Antlers return to the court on Nov. 5 when they travel to Buda to play Johnson.
