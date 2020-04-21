A Schreiner University supporter has pledged to match up to $250,000 given between now and May 31 in an effort to support students.
Karl Ransleben, a Schreiner University alumnus and current board member, said he will match dollar for dollar up to the limit every donation that directly helps Schreiner students until the deadline.
“I want to first support our Hill Country students through the Hill Country College Fund, but I’m willing for my challenge to support other programs that help students,” Ransleben said, according to a university news release.
Donors can choose to support a Hill Country student by giving to the nursing program, Campus Ministry, Learning Support Services or the general scholarship fund. People also can support Schreiner’s greatest need through an unrestricted gift.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has been closed except for essential staff since April 1. Students switched to virtual classes on March 23.
“Online learning is not ideal, but it is amazing how everyone has adjusted to the current world situation,” Student Body President Jessie Leal. “And it is amazing how Schreiner continues to help its students with academic and student support services even though we’re not on campus.”
Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick said the university community will endure and remain committed to ensuring that it meets its promises to students.
“Everyone has been hard hit by business closures and job loss due to COVID-19,” McCormick said. “I know there is uncertainty, but I am asking you to give in these difficult times. Thank you for walking this untrodden path with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.