Most liberals have a different view of patriotism than the rest of us. Merriam Webster defines patriotism as love for, or devotion to, one’s country. That certainly does not describe anyone I know who votes Democrat. Today’s “woke” and “cancel” cultures that seek to destroy our history and the foundations of our republic is certainly not patriotism. Hyphenating your citizenship is not patriotism. Rioting, looting and burning in the name of a few individuals who were committing crimes and resisting arrest when killed by police, is not patriotism. De-funding or reallocating law enforcement budgets, a tactic of Hitler to keep his brown-shirts from being arrested, is not patriotism. Voting to weaken the Constitution and interpreting it to mean something it doesn’t, is not patriotism. No, “patriotism” is not a word I associate with democrats.
No one is claiming that America is perfect. We have had our low periods and our learning curves. But America is more than just a place with a checkered past. Our founders learned from history. They understood the dangers of kings and tyranny and yes, even socialism. They wrote the Constitution to avoid those pitfalls and included a way to change it as history unfolded in ways they could not imagine. There is not a single aspect of socialism (another word misunderstood and misused by liberals) permitted by the enumerated powers granted by the Constitution.
America, with all of its faults, has become the most powerful, prosperous and generous nation in human history, because of the genius of our founders and the Constitution they created. We took millions of immigrants from all over the world and made them one people. No other nation has accomplished that. Now we have enemies among us who want to destroy it.
You can stop them. Vote Republican.
Gina Stewart, Kerrville
(1) comment
Publishing this ahistorical letter was an editorial mistake even if the author paid for it. This isn't constructive or informative, it's just divisiveness and paranoid delusion.
