The Tivy boys soccer team earned a district victory at home against San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial 3-0 Tuesday night.
Tivy had three players who scored goals during the game including Will Robinson, Fernando Manzano and Roger Arizola.
Ricardo Rangel had two saves for the Antlers.
Josh Shantz had four saves to prevent the Patriots from scoring a goal during the entire game.
UP NEXT
The Tivy boys travel to Kyle on Friday, Feb. 26 for a district matchup against Kyle Lehman.
The JV Team starts at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity players take the field at 7:15 p.m.
