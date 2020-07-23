I just got my truck back from Gold’s Body Shop. I had storm damage. They did an excellent job, and it looks almost new. This family still has the hometown attitude that Kerrville is rapidly losing. They could not have been any kinder than they were, and they do excellent work. Many thanks to them for their family atmosphere and kindness when we are all going through these difficult times. I highly recommend them for any vehicle body work!
Chuck Cook, Kerrville
