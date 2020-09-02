A man accused of shoving another man in 2018 while golfing at River Hill Country Club not only faces a felony charge, but also is engaged in civil litigation with his alleged victim.
Phillip Warren Lacy, who has a pretrial hearing in 198th District Court on a felony assault charge, sued Donald Ray Laurence Sr. in the same court last October, seeking $100,000 to $200,000 for emotional distress. Lacy claims the older man yelled at him, invaded his personal space and threatened him with a golf club on Sept. 1, 2018.
But Laurence, in a counterclaim filed Aug. 25 seeking upwards of $1 million in damages, tells a different story.
Both men appear to agree that the incident began on the 18th green at Riverhill, where Lacy and his friend, Thomas Ray Houdeshell, were about to putt. Both accounts also agree that a golf ball suddenly landed on the green, hit there by a 16-year-old boy playing a game behind them.
But their accounts diverge here.
Laurence’s complaint alleges that the ball landed about 30-40 feet from Lacy and Houdeshell.
“This harmless infraction enraged Lacy,” states Laurence’s filing. “Lacy began shouting back up the fairway at MP (the boy) as he walked over to MP’s ball, picked it up, and threw it at him. Then, Lacy started marching up the fairway towards MP,” “unleashed an alcohol-fueled rampage” and “verbally assaulted a shy, nervous teenage kid.”
But according to Lacy’s account, he and Houdeshell were only “startled and alarmed by the incoming ball.”
“Houdeshell and Lacy addressed the situation with the young man, explaining the significantly dangerous situation he placed them in and the harm that could have resulted,” states Lacy’s complaint. “It is commonly known that a golf ball in flight can inflict significant injury both to person and property as has happened before at Riverhill Country Club.”
Laurence’s counterclaim states, however, that a bystander identified only as Tilley saw Lacy headed toward the boy. Tilley reportedly feared for the boy, knowing him to be “a shy, quiet guy with social anxiety,” whereas Lacy was “a big ‘country-strong’ type of guy “charging at him,” the counterclaim states.
Tilley allegedly pulled up his golf cart in front of Lacy just before the latter reached the boy.
“Lacy looked wide-eyed, ‘pissed off,’ and angry as he shouted and cursed at MP,” Laurence’s filing states. “MP was shaking and crying as he apologized to Lacy for hitting into his game. But Lacy would not calm down. Instead, Lacy shouted, ‘Are you F&*king retarded?’ as he physically threatened MP.”
Laurence’s filing claims Tilley was able to convince Lacy to walk back to his golf cart.
“As he walked away, Lacy continued to shout back at MP over his shoulder,” Laurence’s filing states.
At this point, Laurence, 74 was walking his dog along the 18th hole. He lives with his wife in an apartment near the 18th tee box a few hundred yards from the green.
Laurence’s filing states that he told Lacy he was a retired coach and athletic director and would talk to MP and MP’s coach to explain what happened. His filing claims “he wasn’t shouting or using inciting words, but was trying to calm Lacy down.” Lacy allegedly “did not like that” and walked “hundreds of yards to Laurence to confront him.”
As Lacy “argued angrily,” Houdeshell stood nearby and was “amused by Lacy’s rampage and egging him on,” Laurence’s filing states.
“Then, out of nowhere, Lacy took two quick steps toward Laurence and struck him in the chest with an explosive, two-handed, upward shove,” states Laurence’s filing.
A grand jury, in an indictment filed Feb. 26, 2019, accuses Lacy of causing bodily injury to Laurence by pushing him to the ground. The charge is a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, due to Laurence’s age.
“Laurence landed on his back, and the back of his head whiplashed into the hard, root-covered ground,” states his filing. “An eyewitness feared Laurence had broken his back. But not Lacy. Lacy had no concern for Laurence’s well-being. Instead, Lacy looked down at Laurence, who was dazed and bleeding on the ground, and said, ‘do you want some more?’”
Laurence’s filing also claims “Lacy’s assault caused Laurence’s dog, Romie, to tear two ligaments in its knee, for which Luarence incurred economic damages.”
According to Lacy’s filing, however, which makes no mention of a “Tilley,” Lacy and Houdeshell concluded their discussion with the boy and made their way off the green to the golf carts when Laurence “marched towards the putting green, confronted Lacy and Houdeshell, and immediately began to verbally assault them, yelling profanities and repeatedly attempting to provoke a physical altercation.”
Lacy’s filing claims he retreated twice and then was separated from Laurence by Houdeshell after Laurence got “immediately in front of Lacy, face to face, violating Lacy’s personal space” and “continually attempted to provoke” a “physical altercation.”
After the men were allegedly separated, Laurence again invaded Lacy’s personal space a fourth time, whereupon Lacy pushed Laurence away “in an attempt to avoid a physical altercation,” according to Lacy’s filing.
“Laurence took a step backwards and then tripped over his dog’s leash landing on his rear end,” Lacy’s complaint states. “Laurence immediately jumped back up and attempted to grab a golf club to physically assault Lacy. Fortunately, Laurence was restrained by Houdeshell and Stephenson.”
This incident was investigated by the Kerrville Police Department, which recommended the felony charge of injury to an elderly person under Texas Penal Code 22.04. A warrant for Lacy’s arrest was issued following the indictment and he was arrested by a Gillespie County sheriff’s deputy on March 13, 2019. He was released the same day on a $15,000 bond, according to jail records.
“An ordinary person would have apologized to Laurence for the assault,” states Laurence’s filing. “But not Lacy. Lacy feels no remorse for his actions. Despite Lacy’s bully tactics, a neutral, third-party witness has stood up for what is right and confirmed the facts stated in this pleading.”
Laurence’s counterclaim accuses Lacy of assault and battery, Houdeshell of aiding and abetting, Stephenson of aiding and abetting, and Southern Golf of negligence.
“Southern Golf owed Laurence a legal duty to exercise ordinary care to eliminate dangerous activities and conditions on the Riverhill country Club,” including by allowing Lacy, Houdeshell, and Stephenson to consume alcohol without any restriction on quantity, Laurence’s filing states.
His counterclaim also accuses Riverhill CC LP of negligence on the same grounds, adding further details for both. The counterclaim accuses Junker, the managing member of Southern Golf, of negligence for similar reasons, and also on the grounds that Junker, through a “personal agreement” with Houdeshell, Stephenson and Lacy, let them on the course even though they were non-dues-paying members.
Laurence’s counterclaim alleges damages including past and future medical expenses, cost to treat the dog for injuries, past and future physical pain and suffering, past and future mental or emotional pain or anguish, physical disfigurement, physical impairment, loss of earning capacity, and prejudgment and postjudgment interest. He requested exemplary damages against Lacy as well.
Both Laurence and Lacy requested a trial by jury.
