Let’s see if I can nip this in the bud before those with Trump Derangement Syndrome bore us with Democrat talking points.
President Trump’s alleged remarks calling our troops “stupid” and “suckers” is more fake news. Anonymous sources, coordinating with the Democrats so propaganda was ready to be aired when they went public, took President Trump’s remarks out of context and applied meanings to them that are not true.
And isn’t it convenient timing, considering the remarks were uttered two years ago? Where was the outrage two years ago? More Leftist Hypocrisy. Anonymous sources? More leftist cowardice.
No one, not the leftist media, not the never-Trumpers, not desperate Democrats, have come up with a single second of audio or video of Trump uttering anything remotely disparaging of our troops.
It is a lie.
The Media and the Democrats are lying to you and they know it. They think you are too stupid to figure out the truth. Democrats know they can’t win a legitimate election with Joe Biden and a socialist agenda, so they are pulling out all the stops, from voter fraud to media lies.
The Nov. 3 election is important for a number of reasons, not the least of which is whether you submit to tyranny or reaffirm liberty.
There will be no straight party voting this year. You must learn who the candidates are and what they stand for. Candidates range from president to Congress to state offices and county and city issues, including sheriff and mayor.
Do your due diligence. Do not turn away from your civic responsibility. Vote informed.
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
(1) comment
GENE here: wonderful example of Trump Delusional Disorder.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.