After waiting more than a month, Tivy football coach David Jones will finally get to see what his team is capable of tonight during a scrimmage against Austin McNeil in Johnson City.
With just one scrimmage before the start of the delayed 2020 season, Jones has plenty of question marks about his team before the Antlers head into their opener on Sept. 25 at Dripping Springs.
“The kids are working hard,’’ Jones said. “We are a real young football team. We’ve got a lot to improve on. We will get there.”
The Antlers will take the field at 7 p.m. against a McNeil team that hasn’t been above .500 since 2009 when it finished 5-4. The Mavericks are 27-79 since 2009.
Through the first two weeks of practice Jones said he’s seen a lot of good things about his team, but the Antlers also lost a tremendous amount of experience from the 2019 team. Tivy graduated nine skill players, including both quarterbacks. All told 24 players graduated last season, including kicker Jared Zirkel, who is now kicking at Georgia.
The lone returning skill player with significant experience is running back Fisher Middleton, who rushed for 618 yards on 97 carries with two touchdowns. After that just about everyone is a newcomer to the offense. The good news for the Antlers was that the freshman and junior varsity teams both had winning records in 2019, and many of those players will make the move up to the varsity ranks tonight.
“I think we’re OK,” Jones said. “The season is going to be a long season.”
With the delayed start, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the 5A and 6A seasons will push into December, with the state title games expected to be played in January. Tivy will end its regular season with a game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — a first for the program. The junior varsity and freshman teams will end on Dec. 3.
