Last year, The Kerrville Daily Times initiated a campaign around kindness that was inspired by the work of children’s television personality Fred Rogers — Mister Rogers.
The following quote, in particular, has us thinking about where we were a week ago when our staff learned of exposure to the coronavirus. It was a scary time, showing the powerful impact that the virus has on all of our lives.
"All of us, at some time or other, need help,” Rogers wrote. “Whether we're giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That's one of the things that connects us as neighbors — in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver."
We received many kind comments from people, many of them our customers, who were distressed about the impact coronavirus could play on our staff. As of Monday night, at least one of our staff members has tested negative, and two others are awaiting results. We have been humbled and grateful for the care we’ve received.
Others were strangely quiet about our potential plight. Others were accusatory, demanding answers. There are no easy answers in a crisis. And there’s no “right way” to feel about things.
However, this quote from Mark Twain’s “Tramp Abroad” is a pretty good summary of what we are thinking about the last week or so.
“That's the difference between governments and individuals,” Twain wrote. “Governments don't care, individuals do.”
It makes us wonder what else we can do to support our community. Certainly, the government is going to be there to help us, but do they care? We’re not sure, but one thing is certain: The individuals who make up this great community — and in some cases, the government — do care.
They care in their deeds and message of hope, faith and charity. They do it with kind words and understanding. There are always going to be people out there who will dismiss this pandemic; there will be those who want to minimize the magnitude of this event; and there will be those who will never inquire about how you’re feeling or how you’re doing.
But that does not mean you are not cared for.
Somehow, in this state of current isolation, we think someone, or many someones, may need to hear that.
In the long history of this newspaper, we’re well-prepared for criticism, cynicism and cruelty, but in our optimism and confidence in our community, we expect far more than that, and you should, too.
We again draw upon readings and viewing of Rogers’s work that guided us through the kindness journey.
“Anyone who has ever been able to sustain good work has had at least one person — and often many — who have believed in him or her,” Rogers wrote. “We just don’t get to be competent human beings without a lot of different investments from others.”
We saw that last week. We will do our best, and we hope that you will be encouraged that we will get through this together. We will get through it better. We will get through it through kindness, and we believe Kerrville is up to the task.
