At the Kroc Center kitchen, Luigi Vivace used a spoon to drizzle butter like rain across a field of stuffing — large rectangular baking pans were bursting with it on Tuesday morning in preparation for Thursday’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
“A little butter, just for color,” said Vivace as he applied himself to the task with gusto.
The stuffing wasn’t made from scratch — the nonprofit, which relies heavily on volunteers, is expecting 1,200 guests, and there are other dishes to prepare — but Thursday’s patrons can expect more than the no-frills, run-of-the-mill, boxed-variety stuffing. Vivace and the other cooks add a house flavor that includes butter, thyme, mushrooms, celery and garlic, he said.
Vivace has been cooking for more than 30 years, having attended culinary school in Rhode Island. But cooking also is in his blood, he said.
A long way from his old Connecticut stomping grounds, nowadays he mostly shares his gastronomical talents as a volunteer for nonprofits that serve military veterans in the Texas Hill Country.
“For the passion that’s still in my blood,” Vivace explained. “I don’t do it for a living. Most of the time I’m cooking for Vietnam veterans, disabled vets.”
It’s all part of giving back to the country that adopted his Italian family; Vivace obtained his American citizenship in Texas in 2010 after growing up on the east coast.
Outside the kitchen, a group of volunteers were busy packing cranberry sauce on Monday, and Wednesday would they planned to cut pies, said Mykeala Tyson, Salvation Army of Kerrville’s youth evangelism and outreach director.
She said about 200 people signed up for home deliveries of Thanksgiving meals — more than usual, probably due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff and volunteers will take various precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said. One measure in place is a drive-thru service for people who want meals to go. In previous years, patrons had to pick up to-go meals inside the Kroc Center.
“We are doing a drive thru this year to make the process a minimal contact transaction,” Tyson said.
This year’s free Community Thanksgiving meal will be at the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. The nonprofit also will take meals to an Interstate 10 rest area toward San Antonio.
Tyson was born and raised in Killeen, she said, as “a military kid.” She and her husband became Salvation Army youth pastors after moving to Kerrville a little more than a year ago, but she’s no stranger to the nonprofit, having become part of its mission at age 14.
“As a church, they always have shown me who Christ is and how I can have a relationship with Him, even as a child,” Tyson said. “They also taught me what true service is like, how to give to others joyfully, and I haven’t turned away from that since. A lot of people talk about being the hands and feet of Jesus, but The Salvation Army and this great community of Kerrville do more than just talk about it. They see a need and fulfill it and nothing brings me more joy than that.”
