Comfort got a huge night Tuesday from Meghan Davis, who had her second triple-double of the season with 10 kills, 11 assists and 16 digs, but it wasn’t enought to lift the host Deer past visiting Stockdale.
Comfort had a 2-0 lead in the match before Stockdale roared back to win the next three sets and the match.
Comfort is now 2-4 on the season.
