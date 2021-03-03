Kaylee Blackledge only pitched three innings, but she delivered 33 strikes across the plate and struck out 10 batters to lead the Lady Pirates to a 18-0 win over South San West.
Offense was not a problem for the Lady Pirates, who tallied nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and nine runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Victoria Beckerson and Liliana Espinosa had three RBIs for the Lady Pirates while scoring two runs apiece in two at bats.
Destiny Johnson and Blackledge scored three runs and Karleopy Grano-Serrano, Chloe Williams, Jasmine Altamirano-Carlos, Beckerson and Espinosa tallied two runs apiece for the hot-hitting Lady Pirates.
Stephanie Lopez and Tania Duran scored one run apiece to complete the scoring spree for Center Point.
Celeste Cervantes got on base after being walked, but never had an opportunity to score.
Center Point’s 18 runs came on only four hits and 14 RBIs for the Lady Pirates who improve to 2-1 on the season overall.
"it was an all around great team effort," Center Point coach Kenny King said. "Especially since we are so young. The best part was that we were able to work on things in preparation for district."
